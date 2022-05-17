Dindugul (TN): Five people were attacked with sharp-edged weapons and 'petrol bombs' hurled at houses in a village in the district late on Monday after two groups clashed over sale of fish in the locality. The incident happened late on Monday near Nilakottai and a strong posse of police has been deployed while the situation was under control, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The violence was a fallout of rivalry between two groups involved in selling fish when they clashed in the morning, with one side returning with more people to attack the other later in the night. Further, five houses were damaged by the mob, two of them by hurling 'petrol bombs,' the police official said.

Vehicles parked in the vicinity also suffered damage. A special team has been formed to nab those involved in the violence, police said.

PTI