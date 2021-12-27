Chennai: A block of a residential building complex, housing 24 flats, collapsed in Tiruvottiyur on Monday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident as people in the building had been evacuated earlier. However, the household belongings of the inhabitants were buried in the debris.

In the aftermath of the incident, police, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Local authorities have launched efforts to clear the rubble.

Earlier a crack had manifested in the D Block building of the Arivakkulam Slum Clearance Board Residence that was built in 1993.

After DMK come to power in the state, the name of the TN Slum Clearance Board was changed to Urban Housing Development Board.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Stalin ordered the immediate relocation of victims and announced an ex-gratia relief of one lakh rupees each to the 24 affected families.

Minister of Urban Housing Development Tha Mo Anbarason later inspected the spot and interacted with the families. The minister blamed the previous AIADMK government for its failure to do away with run-down structures and replace them with new ones.

For 2021-22, an allocation of Rs 2,500 crore has been made by Stalin for building 7,500 new apartment complexes.

All dilapidated tenements, built and allotted to beneficiaries by government agencies in Chennai, would be demolished and rebuilt within five years and Rs 125 crore has been set apart to refurbish/renovate old apartments in Chennai, the Minister said.