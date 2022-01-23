Chennai: R Nagaswamy, renowned archaeologist and the first director of the state Department of Archaeology, has passed away today at his Chennai home. The 91-year-old is survived by two sons and two daughters.

The famed historian was a great field archaeologist, epigraphist, conservator of heritage and a prolific writer, producing several scholarly works.

He became the first director of the Department of Archaeology in 1966 and retired in 1988 after 22 years of work at the institute. Born on August 30, 1930, Nagaswamy held a Master's Degree from the Madras University in Sanskrit. He was awarded Padma Bhusan in 2018.

Also read: Devkumari, former member of Bikaner royal family, passes away at 90