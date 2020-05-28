Chennai: In the last session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in the middle of March, Vijayadharani, the Congress MLA from Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari district, took the floor by surprise when she raised the issue of those killed and maimed when a suicide bomber detonated her belt-bomb after garlanding Rajiv Gandhi during an election campaign at Sriperumpudur on May 21, 1991. Till then none was ever aware that it was a personal tragedy for her as well.

It is close to three decades that the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi was carried out and much water has flown under the bridge since then. Now, there is near unanimity across the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu, barring the Congress and the BJP, for the release of the seven people convicted in the case.

The issue continues to pop up every now and then with the Congress finding itself to be the odd man out.

Along with Rajiv Gandhi, 14 people were killed in the deadly bomb blast and scores were injured. While the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi had resulted in a tectonic shift in Indian politics, the scars it had left on those who had lost their loved ones and the maimed continues to linger on even today.

Vijayadharani is among those living with it. She is the granddaughter of eminent Tamil poet and social reformer Kavimani Desika Vinayagam, a veteran freedom fighter.

It was the articulate Vijayadharani’s speech in the House which revealed that her mother, Bhagavathy Padmanabhan, too was one of the injured on that fateful day in Sriperumpudur.

For, till then, she too had not made it public. But, then, the continuing debate over the inordinate delay in releasing the seven convicts, even after the Supreme Court had given its nod, had prompted her to vent her anguish in the House.

Obviously, the Congress legislator was perturbed over the issue being reduced to the release of the convicts languishing in prison for 29 years. Her concern, however, is that the state government had not made any effort to alleviate the suffering of the families of those 14 persons killed, including police personnel who were on security duty, and the more than 40 injured.

There still are many knots yet to be unravelled in the assassination of a national leader. The Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA) is still probing the international ramifications and conspiracy behind it. But, there is no visible progress in the investigation.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court had made it amply clear that the assassination is not a terrorist act and yet, the judgment was given under the Terrorists and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).

In Vijayadharani’s view, the sufferings being endured by the families of the victims and the maimed had gone unnoticed and uncared for. And, life for them has become very hard while society has forgotten them.

One such pitiable case is that of her mother, a qualified MBBS doctor who was very active in the Congress then and was present at the venue in Sriperumpudur on that fateful day.

Bhagavathy, not only lost her hearing ability but developed shivering which cost her a roaring medical practice.

She also had to desist from politics, putting an end to her aspirations. While narrating this personal travail, Vijayadharani’s voice is unable to hide the pain and anguish the family has suffered.

“My mother was very active in the Mahila Congress in the 1990s. She was a qualified gynaecologist and had a very good practice. The assassination has turned life upside down for her. It had changed life forever. I have never opened up this subject even in party fora. Even many in the party are not aware of this. I thought that this is a personal tragedy and we have endured it silently all along,” says Vijayadharani.

“When Rajiv arrived at the campaign venue in Sri Perumpudur, she welcomed him and started looking after the arrangements. It was then that horrendous thing happened. We, all three sisters, at home were terrified and didn’t know whom to contact. For, my father had passed away when I was barely nine years old,” she recalled.

Narrating further, she said how her mother had toiled to raise three of them in the absence of their father even when she could not continue her medical practice.

“It is sad that despite her services to the party, my mother could not become an MLA,” Vijayadharani said adding that when she got the party ticket, her mother was on cloud nine.

“Victory is yours and there is no looking back. Help the people in whatever way you could,” was what she had said then, she reminisced.

A continuing grouse for her is while the Dravidian parties are never tired of demanding the release of the seven convicts, they seldom talk about the sufferings of the families of the victims and the injured who have lost their lives.

Many children have been orphaned and as such, they too demand our sympathy and concern and should not be left in the lurch anymore.