Chennai: Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighboring districts, and other regions of Tamil Nadu forcing authorities to shut educational institutions on Saturday, officials said. As per the local meteorological department, the rainfall is expected to continue in coastal and Cauvery delta regions of the State while flood monitoring cameras have been installed by authorities in localities vulnerable to flooding.

The storm-water drain infrastructure improvement work has been completed in some areas and it is continuing in other parts of the city. Several stretches in and around the southern parts of the city and suburbs witnessed waterlogging, resulting in traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles. Due to heavy rain, educational institutions have been shut today on November 12.

In Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore, Nilgiris, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Trichy districts, schools and colleges have been closed. In Perambalur, Salem, Karur, Tanjore, Thiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram districts, schools have been closed while colleges are open.