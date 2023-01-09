Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A car racer died after he lost control of his vehicle during a race event in Irungattukottai on Sunday. The deceased car racer was identified as 59-year-old Kumar from Tamil Nadu. He was a businessman.

The entire incident of the car tumbling over was captured in the camera installed to record the car racing event. The footage shows that Kumar lost control of his vehicle which crashed into the barriers. Kumar was seriously injured in this accident. The racer was rushed to a hospital but despite the best efforts of the doctors, he succumbed to injuries. The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and launched an investigation into the matter.