Madhurai: President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Madhurai on Saturday morning to participate in the Mahashivratri celebration. The city has been wrapped under a five-tier security cover for the visit. The President, who is on a two-day tour in the state of Tamil Nadu -- her first since she assumed office, was welcomed by Governor RN Ravi and IT Minister Mano Thangaraj.

After her arrival here at around 12 pm, Murmu visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple to seek blessings from Goddess Meenakshi. Following that, the President is scheduled to participate in the Annadhana program at the temple. Murmu will next leave for the Isha Foundation to attend the Mahashivratri festival, which will begin at 6 pm today and continue till 6 am tomorrow.

The Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri festival will be telecasted live in 16 languages on all major television channels. A host of artists including Rajasthani and Bengali folk singers like Mame Khan and Ananya Chakraborty, Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar and several others singers including Ram Miriyala, Velmurugan, Mangli and Kutle Khan would perform on the occasion.

Folk culture would be showcased by Karnataka Janapada and Theyyam troupes. Sounds of Isha and dance performances by Isha Samskriti are the other attractions for the event.

Read also: Spiritualism and science must work in tandem in educational institutions, says President

Prior to the visit, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, the CPI(M), the CPI, the VCK, and other smaller groups protested over the President's visit to Foundation despite belonging to the tribal community. Protesters sent postcards to the President alleging that the Foundation had snatched tribal land and violated the environmental norms while setting up their campus in Coimbatore.

According to her official itinerary, President Murmu will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and address the members of the 78th Staff Course on February 19. In view of the visit, police have beefed up security wrapping the city under a five-tier security cover.

The President's security team also inspected the security arrangements in Madurai on Thursday. The security team is also collecting details of those staying in the hotels in Madurai. The security checks on passengers at railway stations and airports have also been intensified. Also, the flying of drones has been banned in the Madurai district on February 17 and 18

Meanwhile, police have arranged necessary traffic diversions from 1 pm to 10 pm today and 6 am to 10 am tomorrow. Murmu is scheduled to leave the city on Sunday.