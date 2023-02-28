Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother Prahlad Damodar Das Modi was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai with a kidney problem, sources said. It is learnt that Prahlad Damodar Das Modi was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai after he complained about kidney-related issues.

An update about his health was not immediately known. According to sources, Prahlad is on a country-wide spiritual tour and is in Chennai for the Tamil Nadu leg of the spiritual tour. A few days ago, Prahlad Damodar Das Modi had visited Kaniyakumari, Madurai and some other places in Tamil Nadu as part of the tour.

It can be recalled that in December last year, Prahlad Modi and his family members were injured in a road accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. It is said that the PM's brother was travelling from Mysuru to Bandipore along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson when their car hit a divider.

The accident happened near Kadakola on way towards Bandipur. In the visuals that surfaced after the accident, the SUV's front-right wheel was missing with some considerable damage to the vehicle. The windshields however were not broken indicating that the impact was not severe. The injured were later taken to the JSS Hospital in Mysuru.

In the accident, Prahlad Modi suffered an injury on his face, his daughter-in-law had a head injury and the grandson suffered an injury in his leg. Prahlad Modi's son and driver Satyanarayan had received minor injuries.