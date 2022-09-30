Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : In a bid to avoid overcrowding at platform during festival season, Indian railway has increased the platform ticket fare by Rs 10. Earlier it was being sold at Rs 10 only but now it would be sold @ Rs 20 only. This revised rate would be applicable from October 1 and will continue till January 31, 2023. This has been told by Southern Railway officials on Friday. (ANI)

