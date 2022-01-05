Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A dog owner was arrested on Tuesday after her pet bit a 9-year-old girl sixteen times in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on December 28 in the Milanum apartment area in Nolambur Sriram Nagar next to Chennai.

The dog owner Vijayalakshmi was walking down her German Shepherd on December 28 while the little girl Saraswathi was playing in the same area. Suddenly, the dog broke loose upon which Saraswathi got frightened and ran away. As the little girl ran, the dog chased and bit her several times.

The neighbours immediately chased the dog and rescued Saraswathi who had suffered several injuries and admitted her to hospital.

The victim's parents lodged a complaint against Vijayalakshmi who was arrested and later released with a warning. CCTV footage of the dog chasing down the girl and biting her ferociously surfaced on social media.

