Chennai: An Islamic group lodged a complaint on Thursday at the Selaiyur police station near Tambaram, on the outskirts of Chennai, alleging that parents were banned from wearing Hijab at Sankara Vidyalaya School.

Asik Meeran from Tambaram visited the School on April 21, along with his wife to enroll his 4-year-old child in LKG. While sitting on the school premises to receive the application, one of the managers of the school, Sundararaman, allegedly called Asik aside and asked him to tell his wife to remove the Hijab she was wearing.

Shocked by it, Asik complained to the school principal. He too apparently told Asik that people aren't allowed to wear Hijab inside the school. Following this, Asik, along with members of his community, lodged a complaint at the Selayur police station, seeking action against the school administrators involved in the incident. Police officials promised to investigate and take appropriate action.

