Chennai: The AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is finding itself at the crossroads in its golden jubilee year. With Jayalalitha's close aide Sasikala trying to wrest the reins of the party from the EPS-OPS diarchy, differences between the duo had come out into the open. While the party has to contend with the vigilance raids on its former ministers, internal dissension has reached its peak. On Monday, OPS signalled the possible re-entry of Sasikala into the AIADMK, which has sparked speculation of a realignment in the party.

"Everybody can venture into politics, it's up to the people to accept or reject them. AIADMK is doing well under dual leadership. Ours is a party of the cadre. Party functionaries will discuss and decide on Sasikala's re-induction," he told presspersons in Madurai. He was in the temple city in connection with handing over the golden armour donated by the party for the late Thevar community icon, U Muthuramalingam, whose Jayanthi is being celebrated on October 30. The golden armour is kept in a nationalised bank.

The occasion and the message had not been lost. For, he and Sasikala hail from the dominant OBC community, which is concentrated in the southern districts and considered a strong vote bank of the AIADMK. Even earlier, OPS had on numerous occasions expressed his approval for the return of Sasikala into the party fold, though EPS and leaders loyal to him have opposed it tooth and nail.

Within hours of OPS signalling his nod for Sasikala, his former cabinet colleague and party veteran, D Jayakumar struck a discordant note. EPS belongs to the dominant OBC Gounder community, concentrated in the Western districts.

Speaking to the media in Chennai, Jayakumar reiterated that there is no space for Sasikala at the party. It might be recalled that the party had also filed a police complaint against Sasikala using the party flag and her supporters claiming her to be the general secretary.

"I want to remind O Panneerselvam that it was he who had launched a “dharmayudham” against Sasikala," he said referring to OPS' spearheading the campaign against Sasikala from Jayalalithaa's samadhi. However, he was quick to add that both EPS and OPS would take a decision in this matter. But, disciplinary action will be taken against those defying the party line and teaming up with Sasikala and her family, he maintained.

Jayakumar was dismissive of the view that it was Sasikala who was instrumental in many of the party leaders becoming ministers. “It was former Chief Minister Jayalalitha who gave chance for all of us. But incorrect information is being spread in social media," he claimed.

Panneerselvam held a silent sit-in protest nicknamed the “Dharma Yudham” against Sasikala after he was unseated as Chief Minister to pave the way for her to occupy the reins of power in February 2019. Then, she had to go to the Bengaluru prison in the disproportionate assets case and EPS was made the Chief Minister. OPS and 10 other loyal MLAs were later inducted into the party after a brief power struggle.

After the AIADMK's debacle in the Assembly poll and the near washout in the civic poll for nine districts, Sasikala has been making subtle and calculated moves for her re-entry. Though she received a tumultuous welcome on her release from prison before the 2021 state Assembly polls, she announced to take political sanyas. However, she broke that promise and engaged the party cadre and disgruntled functionaries, assuring them of a bright future for the party.

According to sources, Sasikala now plans to go on a week-long tour of the state to meet and gather support from the AIADMK cadre. She would be visiting the samadhi of the Thevar icon in Ramanathapuram district. It remains to be seen whether she could still be a rallying point for the Thevar vote bank.

