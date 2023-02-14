Chennai: A postgraduate engineering student at the IIT Madras here was found dead in his hostel room on Monday night. The deceased student was identified as Srivan Sunny Alpat (25) hailing from Maharashtra. Srivan was studying MS (Electrical) and was in the second year of the course.

The incident came to light when another student, who noticed his conspicuous absence, informed the hostel warden. When the door of the room where the deceased was staying was opened, the student was found hanging from the ceiling, said the police. A senior police officer said family problems could have driven the student to the extreme measure. The Kotturpuram police recovered the body and shifted it to the Rayapet hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Also read: IIT Bombay student dies by suicide; caste discrimination, anti-reservation sentiments alleged

In a similar incident, another student Vivesh (21), a native of Karnataka, who was pursuing B Tech from the institution tried to end his life in the Mathangkanni hostel room by consuming some tablets. He has been rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Following the back-to-back incidents students staged a sit-in protest inside the IIT campus and alleged professors for exerting pressure on them. However, there was no immediate word from IIT Madras authorities on the two incidents.

On February 13, an 18-year-old student studying at IIT-Bombay died by suicide at the hostel with a student group alleging caste and anti-reservation discrimination on the campus that forced him to take the drastic step. The student was identified as Darshan Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in the Gujarat state.