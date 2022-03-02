Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu police arrested an office assistant for stabbing a judicial magistrate at a court in Salem on Monday, police said. The accused has been identified as thirty-seven-year-old Prakash. According to police, Prakash was unhappy over his transfer to the district court from another town.

According to the police, the judge, Ponpandi, was inside his chambers at the court complex when Prakash argued with the magistrate regarding his repeated transfers. As the two were discussing something, Prakash suddenly stabbed Popandi. As the court staff heard the cries, they immediately rushed to the courtroom and rescued the judge. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Prakash was later detained by the police. During the investigation, Prakash said that he stabbed judge Ponpandi because he denied his transfer proposal. Further investigation is underway.