Puducherry: Normal life was affected in Puducherry on Tuesday due to a 12-hour long bandh called by Hindu Munnani, a right-wing organisation, to condemn the alleged remarks made against the Hindu community by DMK MP A Raja.

Shops and establishments remained closed in and around Puducherry and the majority of schools also were shut as a precautionary measure. Private bus operators kept the vehicles off the roads while government-run buses operated with police protection, police said. Over 200 people, including the president of Puducherry State unit of Hindu Munnani A V Sanilkumar were taken into custody for staging 'road roko' (stop the road) at various points.

Also read: RAF conducts flag march following attacks on BJP, Hindu Munnani premises

Police were deployed in strength at vantage points. Three buses were pelted with stones on the outskirts of the town, officials said adding cases have been registered. Cinema halls also remained closed in the forenoon.