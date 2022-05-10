Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Twenty-seven-year-old Ramya, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, as her newly married husband did not have a functional toilet in his house.

Ramya was working at a private hospital in Cuddalore and was in a relationship with Karthikeyan for over two years. After getting their parents' consent, the couple got married on April 6. Ramya went back to her maternal house a day after marriage as there was no toilet facility in the husband's house.

Karthikeyan cajoled her and promised to rent a house with a toilet at the earliest. However, allegedly, he neither found a new house to rent nor took steps to build a toilet in the house he was living in. Disheartened by it, Ramya tried to die by suicide on May 10. Her mother Manjula, who saw her daughter in an unconscious state, rushed her to the hospital with the help of neighbours. She was initially admitted to Cuddalore government hospital and then was shifted to JIPMER, Pondicherry where she passed away on Tuesday.

Her mother has filed a complaint at Thiruppadhiripuliyar police station against her son-in-law. Police are also investigating a dowry-angle in the case.

