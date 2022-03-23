CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Ponmudi on Wednesday categorically stated that the common entrance examinations for Arts and Science colleges and universities in the State will not be allowed in any form.

Speaking in the House during the debate on the budget, PMK leader and legislator G.K Mani stressed that the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to ensure entrance examinations are not allowed in the state. Responding to this, Higher Education Minister Ponmudi said, "the University Grant Commission (UGC) has announced to implement the general entrance examination for UG and PG admission to Central Universities and its affiliated colleges from next academic year and that the Central University is functioning only in the Tiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu. However, our government will not allow entrance exams for arts and science students in any form in the state," stated Ponmudi.

"Moreover, Chief Minister M.K Stalin would vehemently oppose any attempt to conduct such entrance tests in the Arts colleges and universities," Ponmudi further stated. Pointing out that the Chief Minister was directly overseeing the restructuring of the universities, Ponmudi said that Tamil Nadu would make every effort to bring education on the state's list.

Speaking further, G.K Mani said that PMK would be supportive of the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to bring education to the state's list.

To a question raised by Deputy Leader of the Opposition O. Panneerselvam on New Education Policy (NEP) during the budget debate, Ponmudi replied, "we will not allow NEP to enter Tamil Nadu". "A state-level committee is set to be formulated this week to determine the course of state education policy. Of course, the NEP will not be allowed in the state," the minister reinstated.

It may be noted that the DMK government, after coming to power, reiterated its stance against NEP in November 2021. The state ministry of higher education in May 2021 had decided not to attend a virtual meeting called by the Union Education Ministry to discuss the NEP, 2020. State higher education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi termed it a 'conscious' decision stating that the union education ministry did not respond to communications sent by Tamil Nadu on NEP.