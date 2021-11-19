Vellore (Tamil Nadu): In an tragic incident, nine people including four women and four children were killed after a residential building they were living in collapsed at Pernambut in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Friday morning following a heavy downpour.

Preliminary probe revealed the identities of the deceased as Misba Fathima, Aneesa Begam, Roohi Naz, Kouser, Thanzeela, Afira, Mannula, Thamed, and Afra. The deceased were reportedly members of a joint family, who had ignored warnings to move and remained at their house, while injured were rushed to government hospital.

Pernampattu police registered a case after the locals reported about the incident and soon launched an investigation into the matter.

"The incident took place when the deceased were sleeping. As the building was old it could not withstand heavy rainfall," district administration official said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his grief over the incident and announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the nine people who lost their lives in the incident. He also said Rs 50,000 will be given to those who suffered injuries.



Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy rains for the last one week following which several areas remained inundated.