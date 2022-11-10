Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : National Investigative Agency (NIA) has been conducting raids at more than 40 places of Tamilnadu in Coimbatore blast case on Thursday.

NIA had registered a case on the recommendation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. CM had recommended NIA probe into the coimbatore blast in which an engineer was killed. The Tamil Nadu government had said the decision to recommend the probe to the central anti-terror agency was taken as there was involvement of factors "extraneous to the state" and "possible international links".

On October 23, 75 kg of explosives, including potassium nitrate, were seized from the residence of 29-year old Jameesha Mubeen who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he was travelling in. Mubeen is suspected to have played a key role in a conspiracy bid to carry out sabotage activities here.

The Deepawali eve explosion happened while he was moving past a temple in the car in Coimbatore and he had tried to evade a police check post. Six people have so far been arrested by the state police in connection with the case.