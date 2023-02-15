Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The NIA has launched raids at multiple locations in Chennai city and several districts across Tamil Nadu in the Coimbatore suicide attack. The searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are going on at over 45 locations, sources said. The local authorities in the districts are on high alert following the massive searches taken up by the central agency.

In the Coimbatore car blast case, a 29 year old engineering graduate was charred to death after the car laden with explosives blasted near Kottai Eeswaran Temple in Coimbatore in October, 2022. The accused youth was found to have links with terror organisations in the preliminary investigation by the central agency. The deceased in the car blast was also stated to have planned to carry out terror attacks on a temple and buildings. Local authorities in the districts and Chennai city are on high alert following the massive searches launched by the NIA. Further details are awaited.

Also Read : Coimbatore car bomb blast case: NIA arrests 2 other operatives