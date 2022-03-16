Thirunelveli: Neeravi Murugan from Niravimedu in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, who had more than 60 pending cases against him including 3 murder cases, was shot dead in an encounter on Wednesday.

Neeravi Murugan was a gangster with over 60 pending cases against him including murder, robbery, and kidnapping. Police were on the lookout for the gangster in hiding, allegedly for stealing 40 sovereign gold from a doctor's house in Dindugul. Cops received a tip that the absconding gangster was hiding in Tirunelveli's Naanguneri. Acting on the information, a special investigation team reached the area and found Murugan hiding in a car. When Sub Inspector Isaki Raja tried arresting him, Murugal allegedly attacked the cops with a knife and fled from the scene.

In the chasing and fight that followed, Neeravi Murugan was shot dead by the cops in an encounter. Police personnel who were injured by the gangster before he was shot dead are undergoing treatment at Palayamkottai government hospital. Nellai SP Saravanan arrived at the spot and investigated what had taken place.

Speaking to reporters after that, he said, "A case has been registered in Kalakad police station regarding the encounter. The case will also be investigated by the magistrate. Neeravi Murugan was known for harassing women when they were traveling and loot money from them."

Gangster Neeravi Murugan's body has been brought to Tirunelveli GH for post-mortem.

