Salem (Tamil Nadu): In the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur of Salem district, the authorities increased the discharge of 2 lakh cusecs of water into the Cauvery. As neighbouring state of Karnataka has been experiencing heavy rains over the last two days, hence, the dam was filled to its capacity. So, the authorities started releasing about two lakh cusecs from Stanley Reservoir on Thursday. A flood alert was sounded to the people of Cauvery river banks and low-lying areas. Salem District Collector Karmegam has issued a warning to the people not to venture near the river either to witness and enjoy the gushing water or to offer prayers or throw flowers.

