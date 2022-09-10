Royapettah (Chennai): National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoonga writes to the Tamil Nadu government requesting to initiate necessary action and inquiry against CSI Monahan School Girls Hostel in Royapettah, Chennai.

NCPCR letter

The girl should be rescued the said CCI within 24 hours and must be produced before the Child Welfare Committee for the recording of their statement and proper counselling as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Prevention) Act 2015. An arrangements shall be made for their rehabilitation restoration either to their parental homes or any other suitable facility/CCI as per law. You also lodge an FIR against the said CCI and person associated with it.

NCPCR letter

You also initiate proceedings against the said CCI under section 42 of JJ Act 2015 for inhabiting the girls without registration of the CCI. Later NCPCR has also sought an action taken report along with copy of FIR, statement of children and their parents and relevant records may be submitted to the Commission within 3 days of receipt of this letter.