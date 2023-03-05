'Namaste! We are safe', say migrant workers of North India in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Amid the row over the safety of migrant workers blowing out of proportion, the Tamil Nadu Government released fresh videos in which many workers from several North Indian States purportedly quelled rumours about threats to their lives in the south Indian state. "Namaste! We are from North India and we are safe in Tamil Nadu" - this is the message all these workers have sent through these latest videos.

These videos have been released by the TN government in which the Northern States workers, who all are working in Tirupur industries and companies, have shared their common feeling that they are doing well in Tamil Nadu without any problem.

The TN police reaction came after an alleged fake video on the murder of a Bihar migrant worker in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur was circulated widely triggering wild reactions in North India. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin rubbished it as a false rumour aimed at discrediting his Government and he even dialled his Bihar counterpart when he informed about the steps being taken to ensure the safety and security of all migrant workers.

The purported video of northern state workers being assaulted in Tamil Nadu has created a stir on the internet. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed regret in this regard and sent an official team to verify the incident in TN.

Now, Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu released videos along with evidence to prove that the video showing the assault on North India migrant workers was fake and fabricated. Also, the DGP (Director General of Police) cautioned that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours like attacking North India workers.

Amid this, cases are being filed across Tamil Nadu against those involved in spreading these false rumours about attacks on migrant workers. One case is registered in Tuticorin, another in Krishnagiri and one more in Tirupur. The Tamil Nadu Police Department is keeping a close watch on those spreading false rumours. The police department has set up a special force to search for those involved in spreading such rumours to create ill will amount communities.

Meanwhile, Chennai South Additional Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha has warned that those who spread false videos like this will be punished for inciting riots between groups and will be jailed for up to 7 years. He also said that the Cyber Cell and Cyber Lab are continuously monitoring and finding those who are spreading rumours on social media regarding Northern States workers.

Sinha asserted that there is no harm to Northern State workers in Tamil Nadu and said that these workers are going to their home state to celebrate the Holi festival with their sisters and family members.