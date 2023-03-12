Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu): The Tamil Nadu police on Sunday shot a murder suspect in the leg after he attacked two cops and arrested him in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. The accused, identified as Jayaprakash and six others, had allegedly murdered an advocate named Muthu Kumar on February 22 reportedly to take revenge against him for opposing the bail petition of two men, who were arrested in connection with the murder of the deceased's brother in 2019.

The deceased lawyer lived in Ayyanadaippu village of Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district. He ran a jewellery shop near the District Collector's office. Last month, he was attacked by a gang of seven people while he was sitting in his shop. The deceased died on the spot. Tuticorin police registered a case against the accused and set up six special teams to investigate the murder.

During the investigation, the police found the deceased's younger brother Siva Kumar was murdered in 2019 allegedly by Rajesh and Peter. The duo was arrested by the police after the incident. The main accused Rajesh had tried to get bail several times, but the deceased advocate filed a petition in the court against the bail. The police are inquiring as to whether Peter and Rajesh were involved in the deceased lawyer's murder. The police said the gang killed the deceased out of anger and to take revenge against him for opposing Rajesh and Peter's bail.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Murder suspect opens fire at police with Chinese gun in Coimbatore; held after shootout

Of the seven culprits, five surrendered before the court and two were arrested while the search was on for Jayaprakash, who was the main accused in this connection. Finally, acting on a tip-off that Jayaprakash was hiding in a forest near Tattaparai, police conducted a raid in the area. When the police tried to arrest Jayaprakash, he attacked two policemen and tried to escape. The police then shot Jayaprakash in his leg and nabbed him. The injured policemen, namely assistant sub-inspector Raja Prabhu and constable Sudelai Mani, have been admitted to Tuticorin Government Hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.