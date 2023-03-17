Chennai: The mortal remains of Major Jayanth from Tamil Nadu, who died in an army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, are being brought to Madurai in a special flight on Friday, officials said. The mortal remains of Major Jayanth will arrive at the Madurai airport at around 8 pm on Friday after which the body will be taken to his home in Theni district, a three-and-a-half hours drive from Madurai airport.

Major Jayanth will be cremated at Jayamangalam, his native village near Periyakulam in Theni district at night with full state military honors. Having done his schooling and college education in Madurai, Jayant was trained in the National Student Force Army Wing and won various competitions in the rank of Under Officer and obtained a C certificate in the National Student Force Army Wing.

Also read: Two pilots die after Army chopper crashes in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh

Later, he was selected through the Officers Training Academy in Chennai and served in the Indian Army. He was currently living in Delhi for work while his parents live in the Chennai OMR area. His death in a helicopter accident on Thursday came two years ahead of his retirement leaving the family grief-stricken. Major Jayanth was among two pilots of the Indian Army, who were killed after an Indian Army Cheetah crashed in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning.

The chopper, which crashed during its routine sorties also led to the death of Lt Col Vinay Bhanu Reddy. Thursday's was the third crash in the last six months in the state. The Army Cheetah helicopter lost contact with Mandela near Bomdila shortly after taking off from the Sange Army camp in Sela Pass in West Kameng district for a routine sortie to Tezpur on Thursday, Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The helicopter was flying to the Tezpur Misamari army camp when it suddenly crashed. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the death of Major Jayanth A in the chopper crash. In a statement, Stalin saluted the officer's bravery and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. "On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, I extend my deep condolences to the Army personnel, bereaved family, friends and the people of the country," Stalin said.