Chennai: Amid recoveries eclipsing new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin has tested positive for Covid19 on Tuesday. "I was feeling a bit tired. I got myself tested," he said in a tweet in Tamil. "I have quarantined myself," he added. The CM also adviced the denizens to not lower their guards and to wear facemasks for the collective safety.

The DMK chief managed to maintain all precautions and stay away from the infection during the previous waves. Meanwhile, new coronavirus cases continued to decline in the State with 2,448 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, including a returnee from New Delhi, totalling 35,03,977 till date, the state health department said on Monday.

There were no fresh COVID-19 related fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,028, a medical bulletin said. The number of those recuperated from the virus outnumbered new cases with 2,465 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,47,147 leaving 18,802 active infections. Coronavirus cases, which have been increasing in the last week, have been declining since Saturday. (with Agency inputs)