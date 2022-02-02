Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday slammed the Central Government for its 2022 budget and said that the government has forgotten about the people's welfare which was reflected in the Union Budget 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman had presented the Union budget 2022-23 in parliament on February 1.

“There is no change in personal income tax slabs, there is no welfare scheme for farmers who died at farm law protest,” Stalin said.

He also said that there is no fund allocated for the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to various schemes. The budget is filled with only sugar-coated words. There is nothing remarkable in this budget. Huge Disappointment for Tamil Nadu, he added.

Stalin also said that there was no announcement regarding new railway schemes for Tamil Nadu and no relief allocation for the flood-affected people which is a huge letdown for the people of the state.

He also said that although an announcement regarding the preparation of a detailed project report for the Godavari-Pennar-Cauvery river link project was made, no preliminary budgetary was allotted for the same.

No allocation for the defence corridor initiative in Tamil Nadu and a slash in the allocation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is about Rs. 25,000 crore, he said, adding that one lakh crore to states for the 'Cooperative Federalism' may seem to be the benefit for state government. But the fund will be spent on the Gati Shakti plan in the name of allocating funds for the states.

He also alleged that the 'One Nation One Registration' plan will affect the rights of the state government and that there is no welfare schemes announced for the merchants, traders who are severely affected by the pandemic situation.