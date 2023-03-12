Thiruvallur: A young man from Bihar was rescued in Avadi near Chennai by the Thiruvallur district administration with the help of a private charitable trust in Thiruvallur. According to his family, he went missing a month ago and was finally spotted at Avadi railway station and reunited with his family in Bihar by the district administration.

Thiruvallur District Collector Doctor Albhy John wrote on Twitter, "A homeless person with mental health issues was spotted in Avadi with torn clothes, matted hair, and injuries. Based on the information, our ECRC team reached out to him, rescued him and after supportive care and treatment we were able to reintegrate him with his family from Bihar".

When Amir went missing his parents approached the police in Bihar to lodge a missing complaint. Following this, his details were shared with the Tamil Nadu police. The Tamil Nadu police then launched their one-month-long search. Amir was rescued by the charitable trust accidentally. The trust spotted a young man staying at Avadi railway station for more than a month. After he was rescued by the team, he was provided first aid. Following this, the team confirmed that he was the same Amir the police were looking for.

After Amir's identity was confirmed, it was reported to the District Collector. Amir's brother Muhammad Salman Khan and his family were then informed by the District Collectorate. Amir was reunited with his family at the Tiruvallur District Collector's office. The District Collector welcomed the Bihari youth with a bouquet. He also discussed Amir's health.