Madurai: The Madurai High Court on Friday ordered the cancellation of registered marriage after a woman was accused of intimidation. The woman from Melapalayam in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district had approached the Madurai High Court's bench seeking the cancellation of her marriage registration.

In her petition, the woman alleged that one of her relatives forced her into marriage while she was studying in college. She said that she was taken from the classroom saying that her mother was unwell in the hospital, but she was taken to the registrar's office instead. She alleged that the marriage happened on the threat of killing her parents and they forcibly made her sign the marriage registration certificate.

The petitioner had said that the marriage registration, which was done against her will by threat and coercion, should be canceled. In the order issued by Justice Vijayakumar, who heard the case, according to the Tamil Nadu Marriage Registration Act, the name of the Jamaat and its address must be included in the application of the Muslim couple.

Also, the application should contain documents of engagement between the couple. Marriage can be registered if all these are followed properly. As far as this case is concerned, the marriage was not conducted following Islamic legal norms. Therefore, the marriage registration certificate is canceled. He also closed the case by ordering the deletion of marriage records from all the documents including supporting documents.