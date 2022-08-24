Dindigul: Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district is a popular tourist spot with scenic views. Apart from picturesque locales, the mountain vegetables that are grown there are also popular. Vegetables including potatoes, white garlic, beans and carrots are cultivated especially in these hills.

This has been the main course in more than 50 villages around Kodaikanal. In this case, Nandakumar (26), an MBA graduate, has taken agricultural land on lease in Vadakaunji village of Kodaikanal due to his interest in agriculture. He is cultivating mountain vegetables including potato and garlic in it. He also sells vegetables and fruits that are available in the area.

Apart from this, daily postings about agriculture on social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram have gained great popularity among the netizens. Using the WhatsApp group as an investment, he sends the products to the customers through courier without any middlemen. Also, mountain honey has received great response among customers.

His idea is to produce young farmers who can be role models for the next generation. And in this age where the old is being forgotten, he is trying to change the old into a new one by living in a mud house and cooking in a mud pan.