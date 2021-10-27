Kallakurichi: Six people have been killed and ten others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a cracker store in Sankarapuram, nearly 262 km from Chennai, on Tuesday. Those injured have been admitted to Kallakurichi hospital.

Fire and rescue personnel reached the spot immediately and the fire was doused in more than two hours. The cracker store is owned by Murugan. In a video that surfaced from the spot, a huge ball of fire was seen engulfing the shop and the sound of firecrackers was heard continuously.

According to initial reports, the fire which broke out at the shop where crackers for the Deepavali festival were being stocked and sold, engulfed the nearby shops resulting in the blast of gas cylinders at a bakery.

The bursting of four LPG cylinders at the bakery caused the fire to spread further and flames of a massive inferno were seen far away from the accident site, locals said adding that the fireworks shop was functioning in the bazaar.

Kallakurichi district Police Superintendent, Zia ul Haq and Sankarapuram legislator, Udhayasuriyan, have been supervising the rescue operations.

