Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu): A 24-year-old man ended his life by jumping in front of a train at the Darasuram railway station near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Tuesday. Following this, the railway police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Kumbakonam Government Hospital for autopsy.

It is said that the man was suffering from depression and was receiving treatment for it. Shockingly, someone recorded a video of the entire incident which has now gone viral on social media. Police registered a case and are investigating the person who recorded the video.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or call the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

