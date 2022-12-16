Trichy (Tamil Nadu): Family members of a 19-year-old woman were arrested for giving her poison causing her death in Trichy. The incident came to light after a probe was launched in connection with a newborn found lying on the banks of the Ramavatalai canal near the Mukkombu area of Jeeyapuram. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and admitted the baby boy to the Trichy Government Hospital. Meanwhile, police received information that a 19-year-old woman was admitted to the same hospital after she attempted suicide. As her condition deteriorated police decided to take her statement.

After that in the presence of the District Magistrate, the dying declaration from the woman was recorded in which she confessed that the newborn found lying on the banks of the canal was her baby and she was unmarried. With her declaration, it became clear that as she was unmarried her parents considered childbirth a disgrace to the family and to hide it from society first they threw the newborn on the banks of the canal and later poisoned their daughter. As the victim died, police arrested her father and aunt.