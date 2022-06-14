Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): An iron merchant, Natrajan, and his family boarded a helicopter to attend the consecration (kumbabishekham) of their hometown temple near Kovilpatti on June 13. The kumbabishekham was held in Bhadrakaliamman temple in the Theethampatti village near Kovilpatti of Thoothukudi District. Natrajan who hails from Kovilpatti came by helicopter from Bangalore with his family to attend the ritual.

Man flies in Helicopter to attend Temple festival in Thoothukudi

Also read: Granthi Kantarao erects statue of his parents in Telangana

Natarajan is an iron merchant based in Bangalore. As a child, it had always been his and his brother's dream to fly in a helicopter. When he found out about the kumbabishekham at the Bhadrakaliamman temple, he decided to go there by helicopter. He contacted a private helicopter company in Bangalore to fulfill their dream of flying in a helicopter to reach the temple.

The villagers who saw the helicopter were left in shock as they flocked the area to take selfies in front of the chopper and welcome Natrajan and his family to the village. Natarajan completed the Swami darshan and returned home in the same helicopter.