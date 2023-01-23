Chennai: A 24-year-old man died after he slipped off a moving train in an attempt to take back his mobile phone from an unidentified phone snatcher. The Korrukupet railway police after a primary investigation arrested two accused identified as Vijayakumar (19) and Vijay (19) from Ambedkar Nagar Railway colony in Korrukupet.

Police said that the deceased, Roni along with his cousin Asarab Sheik (24) were sitting near the gate of the S4 compartment of the Coromandel Express. When the train reached Basin Bridge railway station, a youth standing on the track hit Roni's hand so that his phone falls and he can run away with it.

In an attempt to take back the phone, Roni slipped and fell down from the train and sustained severe head injuries. Police rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body for post-mortem also a probe has started into the matter, police said.

Last month, a mobile snatcher was killed after he was allegedly thrashed by commuters and pushed from the Ayodhya Express running between Bareilly and New Delhi. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where it is seen that people on the train did not save the mobile snatcher from being thrown out of the moving train. The Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Subsequently, a passenger was nabbed by the police.

A commuter said that a woman's mobile was stolen in the train and under suspicion, the accused mobile snatcher was pushed from the moving train by one of the passengers. GRP Inspector Vinod Kumar said that the accused passenger has been identified as Narendra Kumar Dubey.