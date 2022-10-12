Chennai: A person belonging to Kanchipuram district in Tamil Nadu suffered 95 percent burns when he set himself afire near Chennai High Court premises. Velmurugan, who hails from Padappai area, resorted to the extreme step, protesting over the denial of caste certificate to him by the district administration.

Velmurugan belongs to the Narikuravar community and he has filed his application for caste certificate but the authorities are not issuing the same citing various reasons. When he set himself ablaze, the police present there immediately tried to rescue him. Still he suffered 95% burns and was rushed to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for further treatment.

While trying to save Velmurugan, Sub Inspector Dhinakaran also suffered burns and was taken to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, the condition of Velmurugan was stated to be critical.

