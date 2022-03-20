Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi's brother, Sunil Gopi, has been arrested and remanded to custody by the Coimbatore Crime Branch police in an alleged land scam case. A complaint lodged against him alleges he sold a piece of land illegally.

According to the police press note, Sunil Gopi bought 4.52 acres of land belonging to one, Mayil Sami, in the Navakarai area of Coimbatore. However, a court declared the registration bond invalid. Gopi hid this information and sold the land to another person identified as Giridharan from GN Mills area of Coimbatore, who had paid Rs 97 lakh in advance for the land.

Later, when the land documents were checked, Giridharan found the land registered in someone else's name, owing to the fact that the registration bond had already been declared invalid earlier. Giridharan contacted the accused over the issue but failed to elicit a proper response, following which he registered a complaint against Gopi and two others.

