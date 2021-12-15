Chennai: Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) are conducting a series of raids on premises owned by AIADMK former TN electricity minister P Thangamani.

The crackdown is simultaneously going on at 69 locations including Chennai, Namakkal, Erode, Vellore, Salem, Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Alone in Chennai, at least 14 locations are being raided.

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officers have raided the house of Vasanthi Subramani, a relative of former minister Thangamani, who lives in the Kulagaundanur area of Velayuthampalayam near Karur, and at Jayasree Ceramics on the Karur-Coimbatore road.

This is the fifth raid on the homes of AIADMK former ministers since the DMK came to power earlier this year. Among the notable names in the vigilance net are former ministers K C Veeramani and C Vijayabaskar.