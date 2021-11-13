Madurai: The Madurai police on Saturday caught a criminal after he attempted to rape a woman in the early hours of Saturday. The incident took place in Madurai's Annanagar area.

On early Saturday morning, a local history-sheeter, identified as Kuruvi Vijay, physically assaulted a woman passerby and tried to rape her. The woman's cry for help alerted the nearby people who informed the police. A police team rushed to the spot.

Upon seeing the police, Vijay and his gang tried to attack the police team, prompting the team to open fire in their defence. Vijay was injured in the shootout and was captured. The rest of the gang fled the spot.

The police filed a case against Vijay and later admitted him to a hospital for treatment.

