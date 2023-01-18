Madurai (Tamil Nadu): As many as 825 bulls and 303 bull tamers participated in the Jallikattu held at Alanganallur in Madurai wand 53 people including spectators were injured during this event.

A total of 53 people including spectators sustained injuries. The injured were given first aid and 10 of them were later sent to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment.

Abi Siddar from Poovanthi, Sivagangai district won a luxurious car and a whopping cash prize for taming the most number of bulls in Alanganallur jallikattu on Tuesday. Siddar tamed 26 bulls and received the prize on behalf of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin flagged off the Jallikattu on the occasion of Pongal here on Tuesday. Madurai District Collector Anish Shekhar, Ministers Moorthy, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi, Assembly members Venkatesan, Thalapathy, and actor Suri were also present to witness the enthralling event.

Tamil Selvan's bull dodged tamers and won its owner a car and a cow. Suresh's bull from Pudukottai won second place and was awarded a bike, whereas, Pattani Raja's bull from Vellam Palam Patti near Usilampatti stood third and got a TVS Excel as a prize. Siddar who stood first after taming 26 bulls also received a cash prize of Rs 7 lakhs. Ajay from Yenathi won the second position by taming 20 bulls and was awarded a two-wheeler. Ranjith from Alanganallur tamed 12 bulls and secured third position.

Gold coins and gold rings were also awarded to the winning bulls and bull tamers. Items such `-as bicycles, washing machines, grinders, and vessels were given as gifts to the participants.