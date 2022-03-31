Chennai: Madras High Court has quashed the Tamil Nadu government's order placing noted Oncologist Dr. Subbiah Shanmugam, serving with the Health Department, under suspension for his alleged connections to BJP's student wing ABVP on Thursday.

Earlier, members of BJP's student wing ABVP, besieged Chief Minister MK Stalin's house on Chittaranjan Road in Teynampet, Chennai, demanding justice for the death of schoolgirl Lavanya in Thanjavur. In connection with that, Chennai police arrested 33 people and lodged them in the Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai. Dr. Subbaiah, who was the head of the cancer department at the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital in Chennai, visited the imprisoned students on Feb 17.

Dr. Subbiah was also one of the five members who went to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor RN Ravi. Following this, the Director of Medical Education and the Secretary of Health department had ordered the dismissal of Dr. Subbaiah, accusing him of violating the Code of Conduct for Civil Servants and having links with political movements. The doctor then filed a case against the move in Madras High Court.

When the case came up for hearing before Judge Krishnakumar on March 24, senior advocate Vijay Narayan, appearing for Subbaiah, argued, that the petitioner had served as the president of the ABVP student union from 2017 to 2020 and that the movement is not a political organization. Further, he argued that Subbaiah had not made any political comments and that the government should release evidence, if any, stating the reasons for the suspension order.

Following this, Attorney General Shanmuga Sundaram, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, said that Dr. Subbaiah had posted political views on his Twitter page on the suicide of student Lavanya. He further added that the ABVP was a political body and that a departmental inquiry was underway and should be allowed to proceed.

After hearing the arguments of both the parties, Judge Krishnakumar, on Thursday, quashed the order of Subbaiah's dismissal. The judge also directed the government to complete the departmental disciplinary inquiry within 12 weeks and asked Subbiah to co-operate fully with the inquiry. Earlier, Subbiah was arrested in connection with a case of urinating in front of his neighbor's house.

