Madurai: A controversial order invoking 'principles of Karma' to provide relief to petitioner by a single judge Madras High Court's Madurai Bench has been stayed by a division bench on Thursday. The appeal was preferred by the government which sought a stay against the single judge order and to stop the connected relief thereby.

When the petition came up for hearing before the division bench comprising of justices P Velmurugan and K Kumaresh Babu, the bench made oral observations against the single judge's order and granted stay as sought for by the Tamil Nadu Police.

Earlier, justice S Srimathy while granting relief observed, "In the principles of Karma the 'Sanchita Karma' (entire karma) is apportioned as 'Prarabdha Karma' (portion of the karma) and punishment is imposed to undergo only for the; Prarabdha Karma'".

The Judge had invoked the 'principles of Karma' and granted relief to a police constable who had been charged with repeated memos for recurring absenteeism and now being transferred to different district. The judge had directed the authorities to post him as a traffic constable within Madurai district allowing the police constable's prayer.

The petitioner had joined the uniformed service as grade-II constable in 2003. He claimed that he met with an accident in the year 2011 causing him head injury for which he availed medical leave. After rejoining, the constable said he used to experience headaches which he cited as the reason for him to avail impromptu leaves deviating from protocol.

The constable had been subjected to several proceedings and 13 punishments. He claimed that he was harassed since he was transferred four times to different police stations within Madurai city in 18 months. Police officials said the petitioner was a habitual absentee. He was always vindictive towards his senior officials. He used to deify his defiance among his uniformed peers causing disharmony in the force.

The petitioner would also make allegations against station house officers (SHOs) and used RTI as a tool for his gains. His transfer was to maintain integrity and discipline of the force, and that there was no malafide intention or vengeance, as claimed by the petitioner.