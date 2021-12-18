Chengalpattu: The state government has announced the implementation of the '48 Protect Us' treatment plan for road accident victims to provide emergency medical care for the next 48 hours. The project was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin today in Melmaruvathur.

Speaking on the occasion, MK Stalin said, “Through this scheme, the Government of Tamil Nadu will bear the cost of treatment for the first 48 hours of accident victims in any part of Tamil Nadu. Not only the people of Tamil Nadu but also any foreigner belonging to any state can benefit from this scheme."

Stalin further says, "In most road accidents, the first few hours, known as the Golden Hour, are the ideal time to treat an accident victim but since government hospitals are far away from the scene of most accidents, the scheme will prevent the time consuming process of transporting the injured in the accident."

According to the scheme, victims will be immediately admitted to nearby private hospitals and treatment for the injured under the scheme. The Government of Tamil Nadu will bear the cost of the first phase of treatment provided to them by private hospitals. This project will be a pioneering project for the country.

Also Read: CM Stalin inaugurates the largest cloverleaf flyover in Asia