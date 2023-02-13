Thanjavur/Chennai: Declared dead in the 2009 May Sri Lankan civil war, LTTE leader V Prabhakaran is being resurrected by his staunch supporter and Tamil Nationalist Party founder Pazha Nedumaran. "Prabhakaran, leader of Tamil nationality, is alive. Remaining in touch with his family and with their permission, I'm disclosing this," Nedumaran said.

This will dispel the persisting confusion and put an end to the orchestrated campaign against him. However, I'll not disclose his whereabouts, he told media persons in Thanjavur, Nedumaran who is considered the trusted leader of Prabhakaran in Tamil Nadu had met the guerilla leader in the Vanni jungles, on multiple occasions.

Keeping a studied silence for long, the octogenarian is now resurrecting the ghost of Prabhakaran. The mass uprising in Sri Lanka which dethroned the rule of Rajapaksa clan, has created a conducive atmosphere for Prabhakaran to come out in the open. He will declare his plan for the liberation of the people of Tamil Eelam and Tamils here and all over the world should stand with him, he said.

In a statement released on the occasion, the pro-Tamil leader said, "Till the LTTE was strong, anti-India forces could not even get a toehold in the island nation. Prabhakaran was steadfast in his resolve in not allowing anything inimical to India. Now, China is bent upon having a strong presence in the Indian ocean region which is a threat to India. Beijing is turning Sri Lanka into a launchpad against India. As such, New Delhi should take into consideration and act accordingly."

The resurrection of Prabhakaran who died in the fag end of the fierce war at the Mullivaikal lagoon, has baffled even those sympathetic to the Lankan Tamil cause. The need for justice to the island Tamils, concentrated in the north and east as well as the hill country, remains an emotional issue.