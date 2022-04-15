Chennai: Devotees in thousands, young and the old, dressed in the attire of the lord and traditional music bands, singing the valor and exploits of the deity, are among the multitude who enliven the atmosphere. Expression of devotion takes a rustic flavor as the divine mingles with the masses, becoming one among them.

The Kallazhagar festival, a celebration of the masses, witnesses a sea of humanity along the 21 km route traveled by the lord from his abode in the serene Azhagarmalai. In Madurai city alone there are over 500 'mandagapadi' (stations) where Azhagar steps in to bless the devotees! The grand finale is the lord landing at the southern banks of River Vaigai on new moon day, which is preceded by a night stay in the city. And, it has a popular narrative associated with it, that of Azhagar visiting his lady love, Thulukka Nachiyar, a Muslim woman.

Being an important shrine among the 108 Divya Desams of Sri Vaishnavism, the history and tradition of the temple reveal layers of accommodation with the local communities. As such, how the lord assumed the name Kallazhagar, identifying with a community, is an interesting one. The processional deity sports the attire distinctive to the Kallars and their hairstyle besides wielding the 'Valari', a native boomerang, used by the community in ancient times. The lord changes his dress code only on his entry into Madurai city. On his return, he changes his attire to the former.

Researchers like late Tho Paramasivan and retired Archaeological officer C Santhalingam, explain that this was part of a social contract to secure the security of the temple as the community was numerically dominant in the area. Moreover, the temple entrance has the folk deity, Karuppannasamy, the personal guard of the presiding deity, Sundararaja Perumal. There is no shrine for him except a huge sword at the side of the main door of the temple which remains closed forever and devotees enter the precincts through the one adjacent to it.

“Innate beauty in black” is how the lord of Azhagarkoil is sung in the Sangam era poetry to describe the deity and he is desirous of presenting himself in grandeur. But, he also has no compunction in putting on the Kallar dress.

Lest we come to any conclusion that the deity is owned by the Kallars, other communities are not left out. “All the communities in the Azhagarmalai region get equal temple honors. Dalits, Kallars, and Yadavs besides others are accorded the “parivattam” (honour) at the festival. Further, it is the Zamindar of Velliyankundram who sees off Azhagar before his journey to Madurai. And, he arrives in a bullock cart in keeping with the tradition,” said Ramasamy Bhattar of the temple, pointing out the equal participation of various communities in the festival.

“Participation of marginalized communities, mostly Dalits and OBCs from the southern districts, is huge in the celebrations, making it a Kumbh Mela sans monks. And this makes it special,” opines Santhalingam. With the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar over, Azhagar arrives in the city. On Saturday, Azhagar will step into the Vaigai and the event will be witnessed by lakhs of people. Devotees will splash water from bags specially made with goatskin. The color of his silk attire on the occasion is keenly looked upon as it is believed to foretell a bountiful rain or drought in the year that follows.