Chennai: Student wing of RSS, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad held massive protests in several parts of the country on Tuesday, demanding justice in the Lavanya suicide case and criticising the ruling DMK government.

The ABVP and RSS leaders condemned the government for arresting ABVP members, who were holding demonstrations on February 14 to demand justice in Lavanya case, at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's residence. The ABVP members protested in front of the Tamil Nadu House in the national capital on Tuesday, demanding justice in the Lavanya suicide case and demanding early release of National General Secretary of ABVP and other arrested activists.

Simultaneously, there were intense agitations in major cities of the country including Bhopal, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Port Blair, Agartala, Ranchi, Jalandhar, Jammu, Shimla and Patna.

17-year-old Lavanya M, a student of Sacred Hearts School in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, died by suicide allegedly due to pressure from the school administration to convert to Christianity. The ABVP has alleged that Tamil Nadu government is trying to suppress the case.

ABVP's National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi and minister Muthu Ramalingam were detained by Tamil Nadu Police on Monday and were produced before a magistrate at midnight, after which they were sent to 14-day judicial custody. To counter the action taken against the ABVP leaders, the students wing called for massive protests across the country. National Secretary Gajendra Singh Tomar and National Secretary Prerna Pawar were arrested on Tuesday.

“Behavior of Tamil Nadu government in the Lavanya case is unfortunate. Lathi-charging the peacefully protesting students and implicating them in wrongful cases shows the intention of the Tamil Nadu government. ABVP karyakartas are not going to be afraid of repressive actions. We will continue to push for justice for Lavanya." Said Jit Singh, National Secretary of the ABVP.

Lavanya Suicide case in Tamil Nadu has yet again brought into limelight the alleged conversion nexus run by the missionaries in the country.

"The voice seeking justice for Lavanya is coming from every corner of the country. Students in educational institutions across the country are fighting for justice for Lavanya. This fight is not about a girl student, but for all the students who face harassment for conversion. across the country. ABVP has called for protests across the country today and if our karyakarats are not released, these protests will continue across the country." said Sakshi Singh the National Secretary of the students outfit.