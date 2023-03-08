Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Kaleem, a trained superstar jumbo of Tamil Nadu received farewell from the forest department on Tuesday. Kaleem retired from the department at the age of 60 and will now spend the rest of its life relaxing. The forest department officials also attended the farewell and bid Kaleem goodbye.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment Climate Change and Forests termed Kaleem a legend and said that Kaleem was involved in 99 rescue operations. Sahu attended the farewell of Kaleem along with Wildlife Conservator Srinivasa Reddy, Forest Conservator Ramasubramaniam, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Field Director Venkatesh, and other officials including anti-poaching guards.

Forest department official said, "Kaleem was considered one of the most trusted Kumki (trained elephant) of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Kaleem has taken part in 99 operations to capture or chase away wild animals that enter human habitats. Other elephants of the camp also bid their farewell to Kaleem as it received a guard of honor from the uniformed forest department staff."

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Three pachyderms die after coming in contact with electrified fence in Dharmapuri; farmer booked

Kaleem was a part of the operation to capture Arisi Raja alias Muthu that wreaked havoc in Pollachi forest and Chinnathambi. Arisi Raja alias Muthu became a terror for Tamil Nadu after it killed more than six people in two years. The forest officials managed to capture it with the help of Kaleem and had to be trained for six years before it became a Kumki. Kaleem was also involved in various successful rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, officials added.

Supriya Sahu also penned down an emotional note for the farewell of Kaleem that read, "Our eyes are wet and hearts are full of gratitude as Kaleem- the iconic Kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations Kaleem s a legend. He received a guard of honour from Tamil Nadu forest."