Chennai: A special police team probing a murder, robbery, and a series of suspicious deaths and accidents linked to late CM J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate questioned her former aide VK Sasikala for the first time on Thursday. A team consisting of IG west zone Sudhakaran, SP Nilgiris Ashish Rawat, ADSP Krishnamoorthy, DSP Chandrasekaran reached Sasikala's residence in T.Nagar and started an inquiry.

IG Sudhakaran is directly questioning Sasikala and he is likely to ask her about some land deals and important documents that were there in the Kodanad estate. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area where Sasikala's house is located. More than 200 persons have been inquired so far in connection with the Kodanad murder and robbery case.

Edappadi K Palaniswami was the chief minister when the robbery and murder took place in 2017. Meanwhile, Sasikala was serving her prison term in Bengaluru jail in the disproportionate assets case. Besides, the murder of a security guard and robbery, the case became sensational after three suspicious deaths involving the accused in the case.