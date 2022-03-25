Puducherry: A mentally-ill woman had an altercation with the security guards at the kitchen owned by Aravind Ashram near the Puducherry Deputy Governor's House on Thursday morning prompting police to investigate the incident.

As per officials, the woman identified as Visalatchi, wife of one John Bosco and said to mentally-ill appeared at the kitchen with a knife and got involved in a altercation with the staff. The guards who were on duty there at the time, spoke to the woman and tried to snatch the knife from her hand. But the woman said, 'Do you know who I am? I will show you who am I from now onwards,' she had said.

Talking about it, an official said that the local police which arrived at the spot and spoke to the woman for about an hour and snatched the knife. Later, the woman was taken to the police station and questioned upon which police came to know about her mental ailment, added the official.

It has also been learnt that the woman's daughter was working at a tea shop near the Governor's House and had come to check on her. “But she lost her self-consciousness and broke into the Ashram kitchen with a knife and got involved in a riot,” the official added.

